Slain NYPD officer 'died a patriot,' mayor says at funeral

Jul 11, 2017, 11:03 AM ET
PHOTO: Officer Miosotis Familia, a 12-year veteran assigned to the New York City Police Departments 46th Precincts Anti-Crime unit, was fatally shot, July 4, 2017.PlayNYPD
WATCH New developments in killing of veteran New York City police officer

A New York Police Department officer and mother of three is being remembered at a funeral this morning, six days after she was gunned down while in a marked police command vehicle.

Officer Miosotis Familia, 48 and a 12-year veteran, "died a patriot," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the service today.

"She was killed solely because she wore a uniform," he said. "She was murdered while acting as an agent of peace."

Scene of NYC officer killing caught on surveillance video

NYC officer shot, killed while sitting in police vehicle

Slain NYPD officer was 12-year police veteran, mother of 3

Routine violence and targeted attacks won't keep cops from doing their jobs

Familia was sitting and writing in her memo book when she was shot and killed early July 5 in the Bronx. The gunman fled on foot and was shot and killed by police.

The slain officer is survived by three children, a 20-year-old and 12-year-old twins, according to ABC station WABC-TV in New York.

PHOTO: Police from Los Angeles stand outside of a Bronx church during the funeral for NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot and killed last week in what police have called an unprovoked attack in the Bronx, on July 11, 2017, in New York City.Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Police from Los Angeles stand outside of a Bronx church during the funeral for NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot and killed last week in what police have called "an unprovoked attack" in the Bronx, on July 11, 2017, in New York City.

PHOTO: Police officers line up outside the funeral of slain New York Police Department (NYPD) Officer, Miosotis Familia, outside of the World Changers Church in the Bronx, New York, July 11, 2017.Justin Lane/EPA
Police officers line up outside the funeral of slain New York Police Department (NYPD) Officer, Miosotis Familia, outside of the World Changers Church in the Bronx, New York, July 11, 2017.

Her funeral service this morning in the Bronx was expected to draw thousands, WABC said.

Rev. Barbara Williams-Harris, a chaplain with the NYPD, said at the service it's important to lift up her family, the family of blood and the family of blue.

De Blasio said at the service, "We're here to lay a hero to rest, but we have to remember the many ways she was a hero. In her service to this city, and her love for her family and all she did for everyone she came across in life."

Familia died hours after July 4. The mayor said, "She died the night her nation was born. And she died a patriot, defending all of us."

"Back in 1776 it was farmers and craftsmen [who] put on a uniform to fight for freedom," the mayor said. "Centuries later, in that same spirit, [it] was Miosotis Familia who put on a uniform."

She "died for all of us," he said.

PHOTO: Rabbi Alvin Kass, NYPD Chief of Rabbis, speaks during the funeral for New York City Police Officer Miosotis Familia, at the World Changers Church, in The Bronx borough of New York, July 11, 2017. Richard Drew/Pool/AP
Rabbi Alvin Kass, NYPD Chief of Rabbis, speaks during the funeral for New York City Police Officer Miosotis Familia, at the World Changers Church, in The Bronx borough of New York, July 11, 2017.

PHOTO: NYPD officers begin to gather for funeral services for NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia at World Changers Church in the New York City borough of the Bronx, on July 11, 2017. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
NYPD officers begin to gather for funeral services for NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia at World Changers Church in the New York City borough of the Bronx, on July 11, 2017.