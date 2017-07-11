Slain NYPD officer remembered at her funeral in the Bronx

Jul 11, 2017, 10:07 AM ET
PHOTO: Officer Miosotis Familia, a 12-year veteran assigned to the New York City Police Departments 46th Precincts Anti-Crime unit, was fatally shot, July 4, 2017.NYPD
Officer Miosotis Familia, a 12-year veteran assigned to the New York City Police Department's 46th Precinct's Anti-Crime unit, was fatally shot, July 4, 2017.

A New York Police Department officer and mother of three is being remembered at a funeral this morning, six days after she was gunned down while in a marked police command vehicle.

Officer Miosotis Familia, 48 and a 12-year veteran, was sitting and writing in her memo book when she was shot and killed early July 5 in the Bronx. The gunman fled on foot and was shot and killed by police.

The slain officer is survived by three children, a 20-year-old and 12-year-old twins, according to ABC station WABC-TV in New York.

Her funeral began at 10 a.m. ET today in the Bronx. The service was expected to draw thousands, WABC said.

PHOTO: Police from Los Angeles stand outside of a Bronx church during the funeral for NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot and killed last week in what police have called an unprovoked attack in the Bronx, on July 11, 2017, in New York City.Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Police from Los Angeles stand outside of a Bronx church during the funeral for NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot and killed last week in what police have called "an unprovoked attack" in the Bronx, on July 11, 2017, in New York City.

PHOTO: NYPD officers begin to gather for funeral services for NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia at World Changers Church in the New York City borough of the Bronx, on July 11, 2017. Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
NYPD officers begin to gather for funeral services for NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia at World Changers Church in the New York City borough of the Bronx, on July 11, 2017.

Scene of NYC officer killing caught on surveillance video

NYC officer shot, killed while sitting in police vehicle

Slain NYPD officer was 12-year police veteran, mother of 3

Routine violence and targeted attacks won't keep cops from doing their jobs

After her death, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement, “She was doing her duty, on patrol in the Bronx, when she was unjustly targeted and murdered in a cowardly, unprovoked attack. She will be remembered for her years of service and for the example of selflessness that she set protecting innocent people on our streets."

A day after the shooting, New York City Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill reassured hundreds of NYPD recruits at their swearing-in ceremony that they had "absolutely" made the right career choice.

"The work of Officer Miosotis Familia is not finished," O'Neill said, telling the recruits that it is their job as cops to finish it.