Slain NYPD officer remembered at her funeral in the Bronx

A New York Police Department officer and mother of three is being remembered at a funeral this morning, six days after she was gunned down while in a marked police command vehicle.

Officer Miosotis Familia, 48 and a 12-year veteran, was sitting and writing in her memo book when she was shot and killed early July 5 in the Bronx. The gunman fled on foot and was shot and killed by police.

The slain officer is survived by three children, a 20-year-old and 12-year-old twins, according to ABC station WABC-TV in New York.

Her funeral began at 10 a.m. ET today in the Bronx. The service was expected to draw thousands, WABC said.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

After her death, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement, “She was doing her duty, on patrol in the Bronx, when she was unjustly targeted and murdered in a cowardly, unprovoked attack. She will be remembered for her years of service and for the example of selflessness that she set protecting innocent people on our streets."

A day after the shooting, New York City Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill reassured hundreds of NYPD recruits at their swearing-in ceremony that they had "absolutely" made the right career choice.

"The work of Officer Miosotis Familia is not finished," O'Neill said, telling the recruits that it is their job as cops to finish it.