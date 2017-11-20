Small plane crash caught on camera in Florida

Nov 20, 2017, 10:45 AM ET
PHOTO: A Pinellas County Sheriffs deputy was able to capture a small airplane crash onto a Clearwater, Fla., road on his dashcam, Nov. 19, 2017.
A deputy's dashcam captured the moments when a small plane crashed onto a road in Clearwater, Florida, Sunday morning.

As seen in the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's dashcam footage, the single-engine plane is flying low over the road and suddenly banks to its left, soaring right over the deputy's squad car.

Two deputies responded within seconds of the plane's crashing onto the road. Luckily, according to authorities, the pilot who owns the plane and his passenger were able to walk away from the crash.

Fortunately, no bystanders were injured, either.

The plane is a four-seater 1975 Rockwell International 112A fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft, according to ABC affiliate WFTS in Tampa.

The sheriff's office said the pilot and his passenger took off from Clearwater Air Park earlier that morning and went to Zephyrhills, which is about 50 miles away. The pilot told authorities they were returning to the Clearwater Air Park when "something went wrong." The plane went down about half a mile away from the air park.

Deputies say the pilot thinks an engine problem was to blame, but no official cause has not been determined yet.

