A small plane crashed into a home in Georgia Friday night, killing the pilot, fire officials in Cobb County told ABC News.

No one else was on the plane and no one on the ground was injured, Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services spokesman Denell Boyd said.

According to the FAA, the Cessna Citation I aircraft was en route to Fulton County Airport and crashed east of Cobb County International Airport around 7:20 p.m.

Photos posted to social media showed a massive blaze burning on a residential street.