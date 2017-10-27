Snow blows through Minnesota in 1st winter storm of the season

The first winter storm of the season is blowing through the upper Midwest and western Great Lakes, bringing blizzard-like conditions and several inches of snow.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Gusty winds of up to 60 mph produced whiteout conditions Thursday in northwestern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota.

The National Weather Service in Duluth, Minnesota, said this morning that so far today 5 inches of snow have fallen -- breaking the record daily snowfall for Oct. 27.

So far today we have received 5" of snow @NWSduluth. This breaks the record daily snowfall for Oct 27! How much snow have you received? — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) October 27, 2017

WINTER IS HERE! Much of northeast MN is getting its first snow this morning, including our Duluth office. How much snow did you get? #mnwx pic.twitter.com/GUYLBz9qIT — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) October 27, 2017

The storm will begin to move east today, spreading snow into the Twin Cities, which hasn't seen snow in October in eight years.

The snow will spread into northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan later today, where 8 inches of snow may fall by Saturday morning.