Snow and cold continue for Midwest, Northeast

The potent clipper system that moved through the Midwest yesterday is moving through the Northeast on Thursday morning.

Snow is falling Thursday morning from Philadelphia to New York City and into southern Massachusetts. Detroit set a daily record on Wednesday for snowfall of 6.3 inches.

Because of the snow and slick roads, the National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings from the Midwest into the Northeast.

The current storm system will move out of the Northeast around 9 a.m. and leave cold air and wind chills in the teens and single digits.

Freezing wind chills will last into Friday and Saturday.

Another clipper system will move through the Great Lakes on Friday into Saturday bringing more snow.

At the same time, a storm system will move off the mid-Atlantic coast, with some light snow possible from Maryland into southern New Jersey. Snow totals through Saturday will surpass 6 inches from Michigan to western New York and Pennsylvania.

As we look into early next week, some reprieve from the cold and snow is possible for the Midwest and the Northeast.

Offshore winds increase in California

A stubborn ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the West Coast with offshore winds and extremely dry conditions for Southern California.

New red flag warnings have been issued through Friday for Los Angeles, Ventura and San Diego counties.

Forecast winds could be as high as 40 to 50 mph, with gusts in the mountains up to 55 mph.