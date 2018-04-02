Snow, unseasonable cold on the way for Midwest, Northeast

After dumping as much as half a foot of snow on the Midwest on Easter, a storm is moving through the Northeast this morning bringing snow from Pennsylvania to New York and into New England.

The storm will move very quickly. By around noon it will be heading out of the Northeast with the sun coming out and melting snow in most areas.

Snow accumulations will be the heaviest from the Poconos in Pennsylvania to northern New Jersey and into the lower Hudson Valley, where locally 2 to 6 inches is possible on grassy areas and elevated surfaces.

Behind Monday's system yet another storm is already forming in the Rockies this morning. It will move into the Northern Plains and upper Midwest by tonight and spread heavy snow from the Dakotas into Minnesota, northern Iowa and Wisconsin.

By Tuesday afternoon and evening, the storm system will move into the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and all the way down to the Gulf Coast. To the north, heavy snow will fall from Minnesota to Wisconsin and into Michigan.

In the South, severe weather will break out, with damaging winds, tornadoes and hail.

The storm system will move into the Northeast by Wednesday bringing spring-like thunderstorms from New York to Florida. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Snow is not expected for the Northeast with this system.

Snowfall accumulation from the Tuesday through Wednesday storm system will be heaviest for Minnesota and northern Iowa and into Wisconsin and northern Michigan, where locally 6 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow could accumulate.

After this storm, winter is not done with us yet. Another arctic outbreak is expected for the central United States. Wind chills could dip below zero in the upper Midwest on Wednesday morning.

Some of the cold air will move into the Northeast by the end of the week.