Solar storm set to hit Earth isn't cause for concern, expert says

A solar storm likely to hit the Earth this week might make a pretty light show in the sky, but is likely to occur without causing any of the harm that some doomsayers are warning of.

Solar storms are large eruptions of electromagnetic radiation from the sun that can last anywhere from minutes to hours, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

While severe solar storms have been known to knock out power stations and electrical transformers in the past, Bob Rutledge at the Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado, told ABC News that the storm on Wednesday and Thursday is a run of the mill, no big deal G1 storm. Storms are graded from G1 through G5, with G1 being rated as minor.

Space Weather Prediction Center

He said there could be some weak power fluctuation on the grid and a minor impact on satellite operations might be seen, but advised the public to ignore the panic on the internet and not worry.

A positive impact on the storm is that the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, will likely be visible farther south than normal.

People who live in the northern tier of the U.S., like in Michigan and Maine, could be in for a treat in the skies.