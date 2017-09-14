8 soldiers injured in Fort Bragg training incident

Eight soldiers have been injured in a training mishap at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The injuries were caused by an explosion, according to ABC station WTVD. The severity of the injuries is under investigation.

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that the soldiers are part of U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC).

The incident comes a day after a U.S. soldier was killed at Fort Hood, Texas, while conducting a medical evacuation hoist training in an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.

Also on Wednesday, a Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle caught on fire during training at Camp Pendleton, California, injuring 15 Marines.