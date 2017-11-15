Southwest Airlines pilot arrested after TSA finds gun in his bag

A 51-year-old first officer for Southwest Airlines was arrested Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. at St. Louis Lambert International Airport for unlawful use of a weapon after Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a 9mm pistol in his carry-on bag, according to an airport spokesperson.

The pilot did not have the authorization to carry a firearm, the spokesperson said.

It's unclear if he is facing any charges.

"We are aware of a situation involving a Southwest Pilot at St. Louis Airport. We are currently working alongside the appropriate authorities to gather more information. We have no further information to share at this time," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

The pilot was said to be scheduled to fly on flight 1106 to Las Vegas.

Southwest Airlines did not respond to ABC News' question about the status of the flight.

A TSA official confirmed the arrest of a pilot at the airport and said a spokesperson would be releasing more information soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.