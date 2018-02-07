A Southwest Airlines plane apparently skidded off the taxiway during takeoff today at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Maryland.

Southwest Airlines flight 906, bound for Jamaica's Montego Bay, "turned and stopped near the taxiway pavement edge" as it was preparing to take off this morning shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern Time, according to an airport spokesperson. There were no reported injuries.

The plane remained on the taxiway pavement, and all passengers were removed from the aircraft and transported back to the airport terminal. The cause of the incident was unknown at the time, the spokesperson said.

The Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport announced via Twitter that Southwest Airlines flights "continue to operate."

#BWI personnel have worked to move passengers from an outbound aircraft that stopped on taxiway pavement. There were no reported injuries. #MDOTnews — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) February 7, 2018

#BWI is now working with airline personnel to tow aircraft that was stopped on taxiway pavement. Airline flights continue to operate. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) February 7, 2018

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 737 "slid sideways" on the taxiway. The aircraft will be towed to the gate, the agency said.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

Donna Edmonds

Passenger Donna Edmonds said the pilot had informed the other travelers that the plane skidded on ice.

"We were taxiing on the runway not too fast. We were just at the point where the plane needed to turn 180 degrees to the runway when all of a sudden the throttle went down, we missed the turn, we heard the brakes coming on and we slid into the grass. The pilot then came on the intercom and said we hit ice," Edmonds told ABC News in a telephone interview.

The passengers were forced to leave their personal belongings as they exited the aircraft and were transported back to the terminal, where they are waiting to board another plane, Edmonds said.

According to ABC News meteorologists, the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport experienced freezing rain this morning. Temperatures have been hovering near -- or at times below -- freezing much of the morning.

ABC News' Fergal Gallagher and Max Golembo contributed to this report.