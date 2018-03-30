'Start Here' podcast: Protests for 'Papa'

It's Friday, March 30, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Outrage turns to grief in Sacramento

For yet another day, protesters snarled traffic in downtown Sacramento. They were in the streets, calling for justice for Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old black man armed with nothing but a cell phone as police opened fire, killing him earlier this month.

But after a week of marches, yesterday was different. That's because for a few hours, all the outrage turned to grief as Clark was laid to rest.

ABC's Kayna Whitworth was at the funeral and tells us the community wants the entire nation to pay attention to this case. And, former Dallas police chief and ABC News contributor David Brown says the Sacramento police department needs to have face-to-face-meetings with communities of color.

2. EPA director's condo controversy

Just one day after Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin was fired, in part because of an ethics investigation, ABC News has learned exclusively that Cabinet member has piqued the interest of ethics experts.

For much of his first year in Washington, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt occupied prime real estate in a townhouse near the US Capitol. And that townhouse is co-owned by the wife of a top energy lobbyist.

ABC News Senior Investigative Producer Matthew Mosk tells us how he broke the story and why it could be problematic for Pruitt.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo

3. Trump promises Syria pullout

President Trump had been silent for five days in the wake of Stormy Daniels' tell-all interview. So yesterday, he had a lot to talk about.

What was billed as remarks on infrastructure in Ohio became a wide-ranging stump speech; the President talked about his decision to fire the VA Secretary, North Korea and the 2nd Amendment. But it was his comments on pulling the U.S. out of Syria that really created shockwaves. However, ABC News Foreign Correspondent James Longman says what President Trump plans to do with ISIS in the rest of the region could be even more consequential.

Hamza Al-Ajweh/AFP/Getty Images

4. David Hogg vs. Laura Ingraham

In the weeks after the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, several outspoken survivors have become some of the most recognizable activists in the country. That's gotten the attention of gun rights groups and conservative commentators like Laura Ingraham. Over the last 24 hours, what might be your standard Twitter feud anywhere else has become a flashpoint. ABC News Social Media Editor Evan McMurry says some big advertisers have bailed on Ingraham's Fox News show, showing just how powerful these teenagers have become.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

5. Small town malls feeling financial pressure

In the last month, you've seen Toys"R"Us go bankrupt and decide to close. One town in Indiana is seeing that up close - right now. Mounds Mall in Anderson, Indiana is about to close tomorrow. We speak to a memorabilia store owner who has seen the rise of home deliveries put small businesses like his out of business.

Antonio RIbeiro/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

