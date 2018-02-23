Stoneman Douglas High School teachers return to campus 9 days after mass shooting

Feb 23, 2018, 9:22 AM ET
PHOTO: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Staff members returned to Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School this morning, nine days after 17 people were fatally shot on the high school campus.

Interested in Florida School Shooting?

Add Florida School Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Florida School Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Florida School Shooting
Add Interest

Teachers were seen hugging as they arrived back at the school in the wake of the Valentine's Day massacre.

PHOTO: Teachers and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to campus, more than a week after 17 people were killed there in a mass shooting, Feb. 23, 2018.ABC News
Teachers and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to campus, more than a week after 17 people were killed there in a mass shooting, Feb. 23, 2018.

PHOTO: Teachers and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to campus, more than a week after 17 people were killed there in a mass shooting, Feb. 23, 2018.ABC News
Teachers and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to campus, more than a week after 17 people were killed there in a mass shooting, Feb. 23, 2018.

Today "is dedicated to meeting staff members’ needs, with a variety of support services available on campus," Broward County Public Schools said.

PHOTO: Samuel Zeif, an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., cries after speaking during a listening session with President Donald Trump and students and teachers at the White House, Feb. 21, 2018.
SLIDESHOW: Heartbreaking photos from the Parkland school shooting

Slain football coach ran 'toward danger' to save students in school shooting, sheriff says at funeral

Florida high school massacre: Portraits of the 17 victims

Survivors of Florida high school shooting seek 'middle ground' on gun control debate

Florida lawmakers face political pressure after Parkland shooting

The school district, calling this a "long and emotional recovery process," is also holding a voluntary campus orientation for students and parents Sunday afternoon.

The district is aiming for classes to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Comments