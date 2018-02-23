Staff members returned to Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School this morning, nine days after 17 people were fatally shot on the high school campus.

Teachers were seen hugging as they arrived back at the school in the wake of the Valentine's Day massacre.

Today "is dedicated to meeting staff members’ needs, with a variety of support services available on campus," Broward County Public Schools said.

The school district, calling this a "long and emotional recovery process," is also holding a voluntary campus orientation for students and parents Sunday afternoon.

The district is aiming for classes to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 27.