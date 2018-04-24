Florida Judge Elizabeth Scherer has found Nikolas Cruz to be indigent and the 19-year-old will keep his public defender, the State Attorney’s Office told ABC News today.

Interested in Parkland school shooting? Add Parkland school shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Parkland school shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Cruz is accused of fatally shooting 17 students and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.