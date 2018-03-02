Storm brings destructive flooding to Boston

Record flooding is expected in the Boston Harbor as a nor’easter currently pounding the East Coast coincides with high tide at midnight on Saturday.

The current record at Boston Harbor was set in January at 15.16 feet. Friday morning's high tide fell just short of that, peaking at 14.67 feet, for the city's third-highest flooding on record, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday morning's high tide will bring a 4-foot storm surge and an even higher tide of 14.9 feet around midnight.

Images out of Boston already show dramatic flooding from the harbor into the Seaport district and other nearby areas.

The storm has strengthened rapidly today, undergoing what's known as bombogenesis or "bombing out," when a low-pressure system drops 24 millibars in 24 hours. Dubbed a "bomb cyclone," the catchphrase was coined earlier this year as a nickname for another nor’easter back in early January.

The flooding in Massachusetts has prompted local emergency services to warn residents against attempting to drive through the waters.

Do not try to drive through the water!! This person needed to be rescued from their vehicle within the last 15 minutes. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/trqntokli7 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) March 2, 2018

Bill Sikes/AP

Marshfield resident Joe Rossi posted a video on Facebook to show massive waves crashing over the sea barrier from the third floor of a building he was standing.

"These waves are clearly going over this building," Rossi said, showing the building to his left.

The nor’easter is so strong that it toppled a near-empty school bus over in Pennsylvania, injuring the driver.