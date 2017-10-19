Storm brings strong winds, record rain to Seattle area; thousands without power

A strong storm system wreaked havoc on the western Washington area on Wednesday, toppling trees and knocking out power for thousands as the autumn storm season whipped into full swing.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The storm, the second of three expected to hit the Washington area this week, brought as much as two inches of rain to some parts of the Evergreen State.

Seattle surpassed its rainfall record for the day with 1.20 inches of rain as of early Thursday, breaking a record that had been held since 1958, according to the National Weather Service.

Nice capture by our coastal radar earlier tonight of the front reaching coast. Green = wind toward radar. Red = wind away from radar. #wawx pic.twitter.com/ZaJCtQe89a — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 19, 2017

Heavy winds of up to 58 mph downed trees and power lines in multiple cities along Washington’s west coast.

In Kent, located about 25 minutes south of Seattle, trees fell down a hillside, tumbling power lines and snapping a power pole on a busy street, according to local ABC affiliate KOMO.

Seven cars were damaged by the falling lines, including one which trapped a woman inside her car for more than 30 minutes, KOMO reported. The woman was not injured.

A woman had been trapped in this car when a falling tree pulled down high voltage power lines that draped over the vehicle. She was freed and is OK #komonews pic.twitter.com/E71ViU1ulv — Joel Moreno (@JoelMorenoKOMO) October 19, 2017

The NWS warned residents to stay indoors and avoid driving to avoid falling limbs during the height of the storm.

About 56,000 people were without power across the major western Washington utilities with Puget Sound Energy accounting for 41,000 of them.

ICYMI Watch: Transformer explodes during Western Wash. wind storm: https://t.co/2tLqrHq7XL pic.twitter.com/NscvqwCa6l — KOMO News (@komonews) October 19, 2017

Most of the wind advisories had expired by late Wednesday, but a separate storm is expected to hit the area this weekend, meteorologists said.

“Another strong front will reach the area for the weekend -- with another round of heavy rain,” the NWS said in a note Wednesday night. “Drier weather is expected to develop early next week as a ridge of high pressure strengthens."

The heaviest rainfall is expected between Seattle and the extreme northern parts of Oregon, meteorologists said. The rainfall is forecast to gradually ease on Sunday night.