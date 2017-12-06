Striking images show California wildfires from space

Dec 6, 2017, 7:37 PM ET
PHOTO: Astronauts on the International Space Station took photos of the smoke from the Southern California wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area on the week of Dec. 4, 2017.PlayNASA
WATCH 4 major fires continue to burn and endanger residents in California

The California wildfires have burned through so much acreage in the Golden State that the smoke is visible from space.

Interested in California Wildfires?

Add California Wildfires as an interest to stay up to date on the latest California Wildfires news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
California Wildfires
Add Interest

NASA released photos taken from the International Space Station, which show heavy clouds of smoke billowing from California's mountainous terrain.

PHOTO: Astronauts on the International Space Station took photos of the smoke from the Southern California wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area on the week of Dec. 4, 2017.NASA
Astronauts on the International Space Station took photos of the smoke from the Southern California wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area on the week of Dec. 4, 2017.

PHOTO: Astronauts on the International Space Station took photos of the smoke from the Southern California wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area on the week of Dec. 4, 2017.NASA
Astronauts on the International Space Station took photos of the smoke from the Southern California wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area on the week of Dec. 4, 2017.

Wildfires threaten several thousand homes in Southern California

Supermoon creates spectacular views around the world

A major Santa Ana weather event with wind gusts between 70 and 80 mph, and low relative humidity are to blame for the Skirball fire, which is threatening Los Angeles' affluent Bel Air neighborhood, officials said.

PHOTO: A Los Angeles County Fire helicopter flies over the Skirball Fire which began early morning in Bel-Air, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017.John Cetrino/EPA
A Los Angeles County Fire helicopter flies over the Skirball Fire which began early morning in Bel-Air, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017.

The four fires are currently blazing through thousands of acres in California, forcing residents to evacuate. Each of the fires was at just 5 percent containment or below as of Wednesday afternoon.

PHOTO: A man walks among the ruins of a home destroyed by the Thomas Fire as smoke obscures the sky in Ventura, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017.Mike Nelson/EPA
A man walks among the ruins of a home destroyed by the Thomas Fire as smoke obscures the sky in Ventura, Calif., Dec. 6, 2017.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Comments