Striking images show California wildfires from space

The California wildfires have burned through so much acreage in the Golden State that the smoke is visible from space.

Expedition 53 @NASA_Astronauts aboard the International Space Station took these photos of the California wildfires in the Los Angeles area the week of December 4, 2017. pic.twitter.com/9XNGQFWCtJ — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 6, 2017

NASA released photos taken from the International Space Station, which show heavy clouds of smoke billowing from California's mountainous terrain.

NASA

NASA

A major Santa Ana weather event with wind gusts between 70 and 80 mph, and low relative humidity are to blame for the Skirball fire, which is threatening Los Angeles' affluent Bel Air neighborhood, officials said.

John Cetrino/EPA

The four fires are currently blazing through thousands of acres in California, forcing residents to evacuate. Each of the fires was at just 5 percent containment or below as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Nelson/EPA

California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.