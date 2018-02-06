Philadelphia Eagles super fan Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni of the now-famous 2,000-square-foot man cave will be taking his show on the road for the Super Bowl victory parade Thursday.

And, he won't be alone.

He, his family and other "locker-room members" of the man cave will be shuttled by stretch limousine to the City of Brotherly Love to cheer on their beloved Birds.

Barry Vagnoni

The Reading, Pennsylvania, resident told ABC News today that he's been flying high since the Eagles beat the New England Patriots Sunday, 41-33. He spent some of today loading up on Eagles Super Bowl gear.

"I don't know when my feet are touching the ground," he said. "It's just been wonderful. ... They won for all of Eagles Nation."

The father of two and grandfather of six has been an Eagles fan since 1954.

In 1960, he and his father watched as the Eagles won the world championship against the Green Bay Packers. Vagnoni said his one wish: that his father, who died in 1991, could've witnessed Sunday's victory.

"He would be crying just like I was," he said. "I cried like a baby. I'm not ashamed to say it. Tears of happiness."

ABC

On Friday, he and Dawn, his wife of 56 years, welcomed ABC News into his 2,000-square-foot, locker-room-type man cave.

The space, which features a 35-foot bar and 16 TVs, was built 13 years ago and is home to signed Eagles jerseys, helmets and spikes as well as photographs, mugs and even a section of turf from the now-razed Veterans Stadium where the team once played.

Vagnoni said today that about 178 members had gathered in the man cave to watch the game. He was on the microphone, there were dancers, and there were tons of food and beer. He said after the Eagles won Sunday, the place erupted with cannons blasting confetti into the air and chilled champagne flowing into the night.

His friends even presented him that day with an autographed Carson Wentz jersey, which he said would be framed and hung in the man cave.

He told ABC News that he'd likely gotten about three hours of sleep since Sunday night.

"It was absolutely incredible," said Vagnoni of that night. "It was insane. I think they heard us 3 miles away from the home. ... It was the greatest feeling in the world."

Now, he and his family have their sights on Thursday. They'll be setting out for Philadelphia around 4 a.m. to stake out a spot and prepare to celebrate. Vagnoni said they'd tried to get buses and hotels but every company they called was booked solid.

Whether his find a hotel or not, Vagnoni's style won't be crimped that day. He'll be street-side when his Eagles make their way down the parade route and he'll be decked out in a green suit, tie and suspenders, bearing the team's logo.

"The best medicine in the world for me is my Philadelphia Eagles. We deserve this," he said today. "I'm going the whole 9 yards."