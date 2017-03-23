Israeli-American arrested in connection to bomb threats against Jewish centers

Mar 23, 2017, 8:54 AM ET
PHOTO: Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson said there was no bomb found and investigation into the threat continues at the Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center, March 7, 2017, in Rochester, N.Y.PlayTina Macintyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle/USA TODAY
A dual Israeli-American citizen has been arrested in Israel in connection with the series of bomb threats against Jewish institutions in the United States and other countries, a source with knowledge of the case told ABC News.

It is unclear if the suspect is Arab or Jewish.

Across the U.S. this year there have been five waves of bomb threats at JCCs and Jewish schools. The JCC Association of North America reported 100 incidents this year alone. No bombs were found at any of the locations. The FBI and Justice Department's civil rights division were investigating the incidents.

PHOTO: A police officer blocks an entrance as officials respond to a bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center in Louisville, Ky., March 8, 2017. Bryan Woolston/Reuters
A police officer blocks an entrance as officials respond to a bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center in Louisville, Ky., March 8, 2017.

PHOTO: Rabbis with the local community share water with first responders as local and federal officers respond to the bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center in Louisville, Ky., March 8, 2017. Bryan Woolston/Reuters
Rabbis with the local community share water with first responders as local and federal officers respond to the bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center in Louisville, Ky., March 8, 2017.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.