A dual Israeli-American citizen has been arrested in Israel in connection with the series of bomb threats against Jewish institutions in the United States and other countries, a source with knowledge of the case told ABC News.

It is unclear if the suspect is Arab or Jewish.

Across the U.S. this year there have been five waves of bomb threats at JCCs and Jewish schools. The JCC Association of North America reported 100 incidents this year alone. No bombs were found at any of the locations. The FBI and Justice Department's civil rights division were investigating the incidents.

Bryan Woolston/Reuters

