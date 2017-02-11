A man who went to great lengths to impersonate former child star Brian Bonsall -- who played Andrew Keaton on the 1980s sitcom "Family Ties" -- has been charged in Kentucky with first-degree rape, police said Friday.

Nathan Loebe, 36, was arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 40-year-old woman last Sunday at an apartment in Bardstown, Kentucky, located about 40 miles southeast of Louisville, the Bardstown Police Department said in a statement.

According to a statement from the Bardstown Police Department, the unidentified woman and Loebe had become "acquainted .... a couple of days prior to the incident." Police said Loeb did not appear to have a permanent, long-term address, saying he "has addresses from Louisville, Kentucky, to Tucson, Arizona."

Once he was in custody of the Bardstown Police Department, it became apparent that he was wanted by several other law enforcement agencies acorss the country.

"On February 10, Bardstown Police detectives learned that Louisville Police Detectives had been searching for Loebe the day before concerning incident(s) from their jurisdiction," read the Bardstown Police Department statement.

And Loebe was particularly sought-after by police in Tucson, Arizona, who advised Bardstown Police that they had been searching for him since January 2017 after he was singled out as a suspect in several criminal investigations. Loebe is currently wanted in Tucson for 40 open cases of stalking, harassment and threats made to females, and nine sexual assaults.

Loebe is also wanted in Colorado, Massachusetts and Ohio for sexual assaults.

Loebe's impersonation of Bonsall -- which included getting similar tattoos, such a butterfly neck tattoo -- appears key to the aforementioned police investigations.

Boulder County Jail

"The investigation revealed that Loebe locates some of his victims using online personal dating sites," the Bardstown Police Department said in its statement. "Loebe has also been accused of impersonating child star actor Brian Bonsall ... Loebe has obtained tattoos that match tattoos displayed by actor Brian Bonsall."

Bonsall, who also appeared in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in the 1990s, also has a checkered past, having been arrested on charges of assault in 2007 and 2009 in Colorado. He is currently touring in Europe with his band.

Bonsall has taken to social media in the past to warn his fans that Loebe is impersonating him.

please help me spread this. It's about my impersonator Nathan Loebe. I heard he's currently in Tucson County Jail http://t.co/Pr83P9nWiv — Brian Bonsall (@mrbrianbonsall) June 9, 2015

Loebe is currently in the Nelson County Jail and is being held on a $2.2 million dollar bond with an added hold from Tucson, Arizona.

It was unclear if Loebe had an attorney.

ABC News' Benjamin Stein contributed to this report.