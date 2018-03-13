Teacher accidentally fires gun at school

Mar 13, 2018, 10:14 PM ET
PHOTO: A Northern California high school teacher, whos also a reserve police officer, is thought to have accidentally fired his gun in a classroom while teaching a public safety class.STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
A Northern California high school teacher, who's also a reserve police officer, is thought to have accidentally fired his gun in a classroom while teaching a public safety class.

A California teacher is believed to have accidentally fired his weapon in a classroom today.

Seaside police officers were summoned to Seaside High School Tuesday after the teacher, who was teaching a public safety class, discharged the weapon, police said in a statement.

Officials said one student was injured either by a bullet fragment or ceiling debris and transported to a local hospital by his parent for treatment. No one was seriously injured.

PHOTO: Seaside High School in Seaside California is seen here in this undated Google Maps image. Google Maps
Seaside High School in Seaside California is seen here in this undated Google Maps image.

Everything to know about the National School Walkout on March 14

Why this Utah teacher says she supports arming teachers with guns in schools

Arming teachers 'an oversimplification,' education secretary says

The teacher involved was identified by police as Dennis Alexander, who is a reserve police officer for the City of Sand City as well.

The incident is under investigation.

Comments