Teacher mysteriously killed in home suffered gunshot wounds, sharp-force injuries

A sixth-grade teacher mysteriously killed in her Ohio home died from gunshot wounds as well as sharp-force injuries, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

On Monday night, officers responded to a home in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville where they found 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic with stab wounds, the Strongsville Police Department said.

In a 911 call, a man identifying himself as Pleskovic's husband, Bruce Pleskovic, said, "I think someone killed my wife."

"Looks like she has stab wounds on her back," he said. "There's a pool of blood. ... I can't believe this."

WEWS

Bruce Pleskovic told the dispatcher, "I just got in the door with my new son-in-law," adding that his son was there at the time. The victim's daughter was set to get married this weekend, ABC affiliate WEWS-TV in Cleveland reported.

Melinda Pleskovic was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The medical examiner's office said her death has been ruled a homicide. The Strongsville Police Department said Friday that no arrests have been made.

The Pleskovics had reported a string of incidents to police throughout the year, including a number of alleged break-ins.

The slain teacher, who most recently worked at Strongsville Middle School, had been with the district for the last 27 years, Strongsville Schools Superintendent Cameron Ryba said.

Hannah Lipowski, who was a sixth-grade student of hers five years ago, described Melinda Pleskovic as her mentor and one of the most lighthearted, kindhearted women I have had the pleasure of knowing."

"She is the one teacher that remained a part of students' lives as they left her classroom," Lipowski said.

"The community will miss her tremendously," Lipowski said.

ABC News' Cheryl Gendron contributed to this report.