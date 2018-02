Two teenage boys were found dead today after they went missing while snowshoeing in Washington state on Sunday, officials said.

It's believed the teens, ages 17 and 18, were victims of an avalanche while on a snowshoeing trip near Snoqualmie Pass, Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff's Office told ABC News.

The teens, who are from the area, were not related and are believed to be friends, Abbott said.

Their families are at the scene, Abbott said.