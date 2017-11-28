Several teenagers who were allegedly looking to rob a 57-year-old homeless man in Philadelphia are wanted in that man's death, police said.

While police did not say how the homeless man died, ABC's Philadelphia station WPVI reported that he was allegedly beaten to death.

A woman who said she heard the attack outside her home told WPVI, "They hit his head into the wall so hard that I felt it in my house, on the second floor."

The incident was reported on Sunday shortly before 6 p.m. when officers responded to a robbery in progress, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The responding officers found a man -- who police believe was homeless -- unconscious on the ground.

The woman, who identified herself only as Donna, told WPVI that when she ran out to help, she saw the victim with his pockets turned inside out.

She also told WPVI the teenagers were running away and laughing, "Saying, 'We got him.'"

The victim, 57-year-old Kevin Cullen, was taken to a hospital and died shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, police said.

The victim's eldest brother, Tom Cullen, told WPVI, "We didn't get to see him too often. He would come in and out of our lives. But he was not abandoned. He was not unloved. He was loved deeply."

His death is being investigated by the homicide unit and police say the motive for the attack is likely robbery.

Police said the suspects are teenagers but did not confirm how many suspects there are.

No arrests have been made.