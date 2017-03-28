A Tennessee couple was arrested last week after they attempted to sell their 5-month-old infant online.

John David Cain, 26, and Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, were charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment after they posted an ad on Craigslist and offered to sell the baby for $3,000, ABC News affiliate reported WATE Saturday, citing the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple was caught in a sting operation that ended on Friday when the two exchanged the baby with state agents for the cash.

Cain and Greer were arrested immediately and taken into custody at the Greene County Jail in Greeneville, Tennessee, according to the report.

They are both being held on a $150,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court during the first week of April.

The baby is currently in state custody. It was not immediately clear if the couple had legal representation.