More than a dozen people shot in Texas church

More than a dozen people were shot at a Texas church Sunday, and there are believed to be multiple fatalities, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The alleged shooter is dead, and it appears there is no more active threat, police told ABC News affiliate KSAT in San Antonio on Sunday afternoon.

Connally Memorial Center in nearby Floresville told ABC News it has received six people from the shooting.

The FBI and ATF are heading to the scene, ABC News has learned.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back with ABC News for updates.