14-year-old daughter of pastor among victims in Texas church shooting, father says

Nov 5, 2017, 4:41 PM ET
A 14-year-old daughter of the pastor of a Baptist church in rural Texas was among those killed in a mass shooting at the church Sunday morning, the father told ABC News.

Annabelle “was one very beautiful, special child,” her father, pastor Frank Pomeroy, said.

The girl, whose full name is Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, was her father's youngest daughter and died along with other church members, according to Frank Pomeroy, who spoke to ABC News.

The pastor said he was in Oklahoma this morning when the shooter opened fire in his church, First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

He was driving back Sunday afternoon from Oklahoma to Sutherland Springs, a small community about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.

All of those killed are close friends of his, Frank Pomeroy said.

A law enforcement official reports that 27 people are dead and about 27 others were injured.

The fatality count makes it one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history.