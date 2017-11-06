The man who allegedly killed 26 people and injured at least 20 others in a rural Texas church this weekend was fired from a brief stint as a water park security guard this summer, his former employer said today.

Devin Kelley, 26, has been named by law enforcement as the suspected shooter. He was found dead in his car after fleeing the scene of the shooting in Sutherland Springs Sunday morning.

The company that owns Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels, Texas, a water park and resort about 35 miles north of the church, released a statement today confirming that Kelley worked there this summer.

"Devin Patrick Kelley worked briefly – 5 1/2 weeks – this summer at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels as a seasonal unarmed night security guard. His employment was terminated," Winter Profapio, the corporate director of communications at Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort, wrote in a statement posted to the resort's website.

"All our security guards must pass a criminal background check through the Texas Department of Public Safety.”

Profapio declined to provide specifics about his firing. "He was not a good fit," Profapio told ABC News.

Before that, Kelly left the Air Force in 2014 after receiving a bad conduct discharge, which is the second-lowest level of dismissal available in the armed services.

He was court-martialed in 2012 on charges of assault on his spouse and on their child, according to the Air Force, and he was also ordered to confinement for 12 months and a reduction of his military status.

ABC News' Crystal Muguerza contributed to this report.