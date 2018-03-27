A Texas couple was arrested in Massachusetts after police discovered an arsenal in their hotel room and car.

Tewksbury police said they found a stockpile of high-powered weapons -- including a bump stock, a silencer and several long guns wrapped in a flight suit -- in a hotel room occupied by Francho Bradley and Adrianne Jennings of Frisco, Texas.

The case began Saturday when Bradley allegedly called police to say he believed his hotel room was being broken into.

Tewksbury Police Department

After discovering the weapons in the hotel room, police obtained a search warrant for couple's car. A search of the couple’s vehicle turned up where more weapons, ammunition, large-capacity feeding devices and multiple explosive devices, according to police. An AK-47, an AR-15 with a grenade launcher, a large-capacity shotgun, a bump stock and numerous rounds of ammunition were found as well.

Bradley allegedly claimed he was on a mission for a secret government agency, police said.

According to a police report obtained by the Lowell Sun, Bradley said the arsenal was "needed ... for his mission."

Tewksbury Police Department

"Francho went on to say he can't tell us what he does for work or why he has all the guns with him, but that he is down in this area working for a government agency that is dealing with a virus," the report states, according to the Lowell Sun.

The pair now face multiple firearms charges and are being held until their next court date Friday in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The FBI has been called in to assist in the case, including to help police determine the veracity of Bradley's alleged statements.

Prosecutors in Middlesex County said there is not believed to be a threat to public safety.