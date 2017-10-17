'They're my superheroes': Boy, 6, serves lemonade and doughnuts to police

Oliver Davis, a 6-year-old aspiring member of law enforcement himself, has no problem sharing his love for the men and women in blue.

"I don't need Spider-Man, Superman [or] Batman. I need these guys," he told ABC affiliate KMBC-TV recently.

Oliver not only patrols his neighborhood streets -- dressed in a police costume and glasses -- but he also has an honorary badge, given to him by his local police department.

On Oct. 9, his mother, Brandi Davis, posted a video of Oliver and his friend Morea to Facebook, in which the two children invited police officers across Kansas City, Kansas, over to his yard to enjoy some lemonade and doughnuts.

"We want to remind police officers that people still care," Oliver said in the video.

On Friday, about 100 police officers from 10 different police stations across two states showed up to his house in Kansas City, Kansas, where he'd set up a table complete with balloons, ice, cups, lemonade and various kinds of doughnuts. They greeted him with fist bumps and handshakes.

"I want to be nice to police officers," Oliver said. "They're my superheroes."