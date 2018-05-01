Tiger cub found stuffed in gym bag at US-Mexico border

A tiger is recovering at a Texas zoo after three people allegedly attempted to smuggle the cub, stuffed in a gym bag, across the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents patrolling close to the Rio Grande near Brownsville, Texas, on Monday, noticed three individuals attempting to cross the border into the U.S. irregularly, according to a statement from the agency.

The subjects were carrying a black duffel bag, which they abandoned as they fled back into Mexico.

Inside the bag, the agents discovered a male tiger cub, according to the statement.

The male tiger, who is thought to be 3 to 4 months old, was turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

The zoo did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.