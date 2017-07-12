Timeline in disappearance of four young men in Pennsylvania

Jul 12, 2017, 7:41 PM ET
PHOTO: Bucks County District Attorneys Office authorities say they are focusing their search for the four missing men on a sprawling farm in Bucks County, about 40 miles north of Philadelphia, on July 11, 2017. Courtesy Bucks County District Attorney's Office/Handout via Reuters
Bucks County District Attorney's Office photos show L-R, top row: Dean Finocchiaro, 18, Tom Meo, 21, Jimi Patrick, 19 and Mark Sturgis, 22 as authorities say they are focusing their search for the four missing men on a sprawling farm in Bucks County, about 40 miles north of Philadelphia, on July 11, 2017.

Pennsylvania authorities said Wednesday that the "search is intensifying" on the 90-acre property owned by the family of the person of interest in the mysterious disappearances of four young men last week.

Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township, has been missing since Wednesday, while Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown, and Tom Meo, of Plumstead, all disappeared Friday. Authorities feared the men may have been victims of foul play.

One man, 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, has been taken into police custody twice. It is unclear if he has entered a plea in either of the two charges against him.

PHOTO: This photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorneys Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, who was arrested Monday, July 10, 2017.Bucks County District Attorneys Office via AP
This photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, who was arrested Monday, July 10, 2017.

Investigators have been combing through all of Bucks County to search for clues in the men's disappearances but have focused on the vast stretch of property owned by DiNardo's family.

"We are going to find something for sure I have no doubt of that," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.

Here is a timeline of events since the men went missing:

Wednesday, July 5

  • Patrick is last seen.

    Friday, July 7

  • Meo is last seen.

  • 6:53 p.m.: Meo's girlfriend received the last text message from him. She later told police she had not been able to get in contact with him since that time, which is "out of the ordinary and not common," according to a police criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

  • Sturgis, a good friend of Meo, was last seen. Sturgis told his father he was going to meet up with Meo, his family told police.

  • 7:49 p.m.: A Solebury Township Police license plate reader catches the license plate matching the description of the silver truck DiNardo told authorities he was driving that night.

  • 7:49 p.m.: The same license plate reader catches Meo's 1996 Nissan Maxima less than two miles away from where the truck DiNardo was allegedly driving was located.

  • Finocchiaro and Pennsburg were also last seen.

    • PHOTO: Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., left, and Gregg Shore, First Assistant District Attorney arrive for a news conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa.Matt Rourke/AP
    Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., left, and Gregg Shore, First Assistant District Attorney arrive for a news conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa.

    Saturday, July 8

  • Neither Meo nor Sturgis report to work.

  • Meo's mother, Melissa Fretandundo-Meo, reports her son missing to the Plumstead Township Police Department. She told police her son is diabetic and dependent on insulin.

  • 5 p.m.: DiNardo called a friend, whom he later met in Bensalem Township and offered to sell him a "older model Nissan Maxima" for $500," according to the complaint.

    Sunday, July 9

  • 2:10 a.m.: Sturgis' Nissan is located.

  • 4 a.m.: Meo's car is found on property owned by DiNardo's parents, less than 2 miles away form where Sturgis' car was found. Meo was not found in or near the car, but did find the keys to the car as well as the title, which was folded up and hanging up on a wall of a garage located on the property, according to the complaint. The title was still in Meo's name and was not endorsed for transfer.

  • Meo's diabetic kit, which he "never went anywhere without," was still inside the car when it was found, Weintraub said.

  • Sturgis' family reports him missing to the Pennsylvania State Police.

  • 2:30 p.m.: Bucks County detectives interview DiNardo, and he details to police the 2016 Ford pickup that he was driving on July 7.

  • 4:30 p.m.: Bucks County detectives interview the friend who DiNardo allegedly tried to sell Meo's car to.

    • PHOTO: Law enforcement workers walk down a blocked off drive way in Solebury, Pa., as the search resumes Tuesday, July 11, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men.Matt Slocum/AP
    Law enforcement workers walk down a blocked off drive way in Solebury, Pa., as the search resumes Tuesday, July 11, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men.

    Monday, July 10

  • DiNardo is arrested on a charge stemming form illegally possessing a shotgun and ammunition in February. His bail is set to $1 million

    • Tuesday, July 11

  • DiNardo is named a person of interest in the men's disappearances.

  • 6:50 p.m.: Bucks County police announce that DiNardo is released on $1 million bail, 10 percent of which was paid in cash.

    • Wednesday, July 12

  • Weintraub announces that authorities have "not yet recovered any human remains" but have found "several important pieces of evidence" on the DiNardo's property in Bucks County, about 40 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

  • DiNardo is taken into custody a second time, accused of stealing Meo's car.

  • DiNardo is arraigned, and his bail is set to $5 million cash, the largest that Bucks County Magisterial District Judge Maggie Snow has ever set, she said. Weintraub told reporters before the arraignment that he would seek a "very, very high bail" because he believed DiNardo to be "even more of a flight risk at this point."

  • The attorney representing the DiNardo family says in a statement that they are cooperating with the investigation.

    • PHOTO: People walk at the entrance to a blocked off drive way, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.Matt Rourke/AP
    People walk at the entrance to a blocked off drive way, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.

    ABC News' Brian Hartman and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.