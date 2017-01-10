Timeline of Manhunt for Alleged Orlando Killer Markeith Loyd

A manhunt is currently underway for Markeith Loyd, who is suspected of killing a pregnant woman and a veteran police sergeant in Orlando, Florida.

As of this morning, Loyd is still at large, and a reward of $100,000 has been offered for information about his whereabouts.

Loyd was a convicted felon with a history of attacking law enforcement long before he made national news.

The Florida Department of Corrections website indicates that he was imprisoned in 1998 in part for resisting arrest, and was released in 2002. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Loyd was convicted of at least one more crime, and was released from prison in 2014.

Here's a brief rundown of what led to the manhunt:

Paul Hennessy/Polaris

Dec. 13, 2016: night

Sade Dixon, 24, who was pregnant at the time, is found dead in her Florida home by police. Loyd allegedly banged on the front door, Dixon answered it, and he shot her, according to a report in the Orlando Sentinel.

Deputies also found Dixon's brother, Ronald Steward, 26, wounded at the scene, the paper said. Dixon's two children, ages 5 and 7, were inside the home with her parents and left unharmed, according to reports.

Dixon was Loyd's ex-girlfriend, according to WFTV.

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) told ABC News that the Orange County Sheriff's Office is handling Dixon's shooting death, and that an incident report has not been released because it's an active investigation. A request for comment to the Orange County Sheriff's Office by ABC News was not immediately returned.

Jan. 9, 2017: morning

OPD Master Sergeant Debra Clayton radioed in to report that she was "attempting to contact" a murder suspect at a Walmart around 7:17 a.m., police said.

The suspect was allegedly Markeith Loyd.

Two minutes later, officers called in to report an officer down. First responders performed CPR on Clayton but to no avail. She was later transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. She was pronounced dead nearly 20 minutes after radioing the station about Loyd, according to a police report.

Clayton, who police said was married with one child, first joined OPD in 1999. She was promoted to the rank of master sergeant in 2016. OPD said that this was the first time one of its officers was killed in the line of duty since 2007.

Meanwhile, Loyd was spotted by police fleeing the scene of the Walmart where Clayton was shot. Police allege that he pulled into a nearby apartment complex and fired at a deputy who was pursuing him, striking an SUV twice but leaving the police officer unharmed.

Police said that Loyd carjacked a vehicle and evaded capture. He later abandoned that stolen vehicle near in an intersection and disappeared, according to police.

OPD announced the shooting during a press conference shortly after Clayton's death.

Jan. 9, 2017: afternoon

Just before 1 p.m., police issued a wanted poster asking for information about his whereabouts on Twitter.

"If you know the location of Markeith Loyd reward is up to $60,000," the post said.

Jan. 10, 2017: morning

A manhunt remains underway for Loyd.

OPD announced the creation of a GoFundMe page on Facebook in memory of Clayton. Any money received will go to Clayton's husband, according to a note posted on the page.

"We will get through this together," the post says. "At this time we ask everyone to please pray for Sergent Clayton's family during this very difficult time."