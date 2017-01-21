A tornado touched down in south-central Mississippi early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

"At 3:45 a.m. CST, a confirmed tornado was located over West Hattiesburg, moving northeast at 50 mph," read a NWS Severe Weather Statement issued at 3:46 a.m.

The statement also urged, "To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

?? Take Cover! Tornado Warning continues for Hattiesburg MS, Petal MS, Glendale MS until 4:30 AM CST pic.twitter.com/y2LyiKw5SH — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) January 21, 2017

In its Severe Weather Statement, the NWS had said "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

And that appears to have been the case: Ryan Moore, a reporter with ABC affiliate WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg, tweeted several photos of the devastation, writing that multiple structures were damaged.

Damage alone Duke & Arledge Streets. Multiple structures damaged. #mswx pic.twitter.com/57rSpOrC55 — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 21, 2017

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.