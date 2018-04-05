Tour bus headed to Masters overturns, driver charged with DUI: Officials

Apr 5, 2018, 11:07 AM ET
PHOTO: A charter bus going to the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Ga. has flipped on the eastbound interstate 20, April 5, 2018.WJBF
A tour bus headed to the Masters Tournament overturned this morning and the driver has been charged with driving under the influence, the Georgia State Patrol said.

The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. on an interstate in Columbia County, Georgia, as the bus was en route to the golf tournament in nearby Augusta.

The bus first ran off the right side of the road, and the driver then overcorrected to the left, causing the bus to turn over in the median, the state patrol said.

PHOTO: A charter bus going to the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Ga. has flipped on the eastbound interstate 20, April 5, 2018.WJBF
PHOTO: A charter bus going to the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Ga. has flipped on the eastbound interstate 20, April 5, 2018.WJBF
Eighteen passengers traveling from Atlanta were on board and "several" of them were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the state patrol said. Seven people, all adults, were admitted to Augusta University Hospital, five in serious condition and two in fair condition, said a hospital spokesperson.

PHOTO: A charter bus going to the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Ga. has flipped on the eastbound interstate 20, April 5, 2018.WJBF
The driver, 61-year-old Steven Hoppenbrouwer, of Gwinnett County, Georgia, was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane, according to the state patrol.

PHOTO:A view of traffic caused by a charter bus that crashed on the eastbound interstate 20, April 5, 2018 near Harlem, Ga.WJBF
