Freight train derails in Tennessee, slams into at least 2 buildings

A freight train derailed Saturday night in North Knoxville, Tennessee, with some of the cars slamming into at least two buildings, according to police.

Norfolk Southern Railway PR director Susan Terpay confirmed to ABC News that the derailed train belongs to the company. She said the 10-car train, which was carrying shipping containers, derailed at 10:15 p.m.

When Knoxville Police broke news of the derailment on its Twitter account at 10:38 p.m., however, it said the train had "50 plus" cars.

Train Derailment with 50 plus cars at Inskip and Morton. Rail cars into building. Watch for 1st responders responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/2ZBLZYoQoy — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 22, 2017

Norfolk Southern Railway's Terpay's said there were no injuries, nor any hazardous materials involved.

Police tweeted that "At least 2 buildings damaged by train derailment at Inskip & Morton. @KnoxvilleFire accessing scene for any potential hazards. Avoid area."