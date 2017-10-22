Freight train derails in Tennessee, slams into at least 2 buildings

Oct 21, 2017, 12:14 AM ET
PHOTO: A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 21, 2017.Knoxville PD
A freight train derailed Saturday night in North Knoxville, Tennessee, with some of the cars slamming into at least two buildings, according to police.

Norfolk Southern Railway PR director Susan Terpay confirmed to ABC News that the derailed train belongs to the company. She said the 10-car train, which was carrying shipping containers, derailed at 10:15 p.m.

When Knoxville Police broke news of the derailment on its Twitter account at 10:38 p.m., however, it said the train had "50 plus" cars.

Norfolk Southern Railway's Terpay's said there were no injuries, nor any hazardous materials involved.

Police tweeted that "At least 2 buildings damaged by train derailment at Inskip & Morton. @KnoxvilleFire accessing scene for any potential hazards. Avoid area."