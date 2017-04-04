'That train would have gotten him': Man pulls off subway rescue

A man on his way to work Saturday night took on a job he wasn’t expecting: lifesaver.

According to ABC station WABC-TV, Jonathan Kulig, an engineer for utility company ConEdison, was in the middle of his commute at a New York City subway station when he heard a commotion and soon realized that a man fell onto the subway tracks.

Jumping from the platform at the L train’s Third Avenue Station in Manhattan, Kulig was able to carry the man from the middle of the tracks and usher him to safety.

“The one thing I can completely say that I’m pretty confident about is that if I didn’t pick him up that train would have gotten him,” Kulig said.

He may have been right. An approaching train raced into the station a little more than minute after the rescue.