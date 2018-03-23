A truck crash on an interstate highway in Florida critically injured the driver, killed some of the cows the truck was carrying and left other cattle wandering along the highway, authorities said.

The driver of the truck was transported for possible life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, according the the sheriff. The sheriff also said some of the cattle were killed as a result of the crash. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

After the accident, law enforcement, with local residents pitching in, worked to corral the cows loose along the highway.

"Our Agriculture Unit along with [sheriff's department] and some Good Samaritans are roping love stock to help clear the interstate," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The crash closed several lanes of the interstate including through Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

