Police in Tempe, Arizona, released video Wednesday showing the moments before a self-driving Uber car hit and killed a pedestrian.

The video shows two perspectives of the seconds leading up to the Sunday crash that killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg. The video does not show the actual collision.

An exterior view shows the road from the front of the vehicle. Herzberg is walking her bicycle across the street in a darkness and only becomes visible when the vehicle’s headlights shine on her just before the accident.

An interior view shows the vehicle operator appearing to alternate between looking at the road and down to his right. The operator looks up again and is seen with a shocked expression in the final second of the video.

The vehicle was in "autonomous mode at the time of the collision, with a vehicle operator behind the wheel," Tempe police said in a statement.

Police said Monday that the driver showed no signs of impairment and that prosecutors will be looking at the case for possible charges.

Police said the Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the incident and they anticipate sending the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

In a statement to ABC News, Uber said, "Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident."

In the wake of the crash, Uber has suspended its self-driving operations in San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Toronto, the ride-sharing service said.