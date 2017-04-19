Trump to host New England Patriots at White House

The New England Patriots will join President Donald Trump at the White House today to celebrate their unprecedented comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Trump is no stranger to the Patriots. He has heaped praise on the team’s quarterback, Tom Brady, for years, calling Brady -- this year’s Super Bowl MVP -- a “total winner” on Twitter and mentioning the star quarterback on the trail during the presidential campaign.

Tom Brady is a good friend of mine, a great player, a great guy and a total winner! Fantastic comeback win-this is what our country needs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2013

In addition to Brady, Trump is close with Patriots owner Bob Kraft, who has dined with Trump and Japan’s prime minister at Mar-a-Lago. Trump also has a longstanding relationship with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick says letter he wrote to Donald Trump before Election Day was done out of friendship, not politics https://t.co/jfZBgqVwTK pic.twitter.com/dNAYe8le08 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 9, 2016

The visit to the White House is customary for the team that wins the Super Bowl, but not all players are expected to attend, with some specifically avoiding the event because of Trump, including Alan Branch, who spoke with the Boston Globe this week.

“I wouldn’t spend time away from my family to shake the hand of a guy I wouldn’t want to meet with or talk to," he said.

The visit also comes as the team grapples with the news that former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in jail this morning.