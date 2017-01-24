Trump Threatens to 'Send in the Feds' Because of Chicago 'Carnage'

President Donald Trump threatened to "send in the feds" to deal with the "carnage" in Chicago if the city doesn't fix the problem, he tweeted.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump has taken a bleak outlook on the city and the thousands of shootings that took place there last year alone. During rallies, he frequently spoke of what he described as the horrors of the inner cities.