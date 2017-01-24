Trump Threatens to 'Send in the Feds' Because of Chicago 'Carnage'

Jan 24, 2017, 9:42 PM ET
PHOTO: Donald Trump speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.Ida Mae Astute/ABC
President Donald Trump threatened to "send in the feds" to deal with the "carnage" in Chicago if the city doesn't fix the problem, he tweeted.

Trump has taken a bleak outlook on the city and the thousands of shootings that took place there last year alone. During rallies, he frequently spoke of what he described as the horrors of the inner cities.