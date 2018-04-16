Trump Tower fire that killed 1 was accidental, electrical: Fire officials

The Trump Tower fire that killed one earlier this month was an accident, according to New York City fire officials.

The four-alarm blaze was caused by power strips linked together "powering multiple components," the FDNY tweeted today.

There was no smoke alarm in the apartment in which the fire ignited.

Per #FDNY Fire Marshals: Cause of the 4/7 fatal 4-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan was accidental, electrical - sequenced power strips powering multiple components. Smoke alarm not present in fire apartment https://t.co/vS8XYE5o4A — FDNY (@FDNY) April 16, 2018

Craig Ruttle/AP

Todd Brassner, 67, was pulled unconscious from his apartment in the Midtown skyscraper on April 7 and rushed to Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital. He was initially listed in critical condition, but pronounced dead later that day.

Brassner was a friend of the late artist Andy Warhol and is mentioned several times in the legendary New Yorker's 1989 autobiography "The Andy Warhol Diaries."

At its peak, flames raged from the window panes as crumbling pieces of ashen materials could be seen falling from the glass skyscraper onto the pavement below.