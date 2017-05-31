Trump's 'covfefe' heard round the world

Donald Trump's latest twitter salvo was also perhaps his most confusing to date.

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," the president inexplicably wrote just after midnight. And that was it.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Within minutes, twitter was set alight with a slew of bemused reactions to what most presumed was a typo of 'coverage', and the legend of 'covfefe' was born.

Within a short time, #covfefe was trending on Twitter and the original tweet has been re-tweeted more than 105,000 times and received more than 148,000 likes.

What is the correct pronunciation of #covfefe? — Fusion (@Fusion) May 31, 2017

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

?? Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017