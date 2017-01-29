Protests erupted at airports nationwide Saturday following the implementation of President Donald Trump's executive order placing temporary bans on entry into the U.S. of people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

With 375 travelers affected so far by the travel ban as of Saturday night, according to the Department of Homeland Security -- some being sent back to their originating countries from airports across the U.S., and others being prevented from boarding U.S.-bound flights overseas -- hundreds of people descended upon airports to express support for those affected by the ban and to express disdain for Trump and the executive order.

Additional protests are scheduled for Sunday, as well, at airports across the country.

Below, a rundown of protests that occurred at U.S. airports on Saturday:

PORTLAND, OREGON

Light rail service at Portland International Airport was briefly disrupted by a protest consisting of several dozen people. Many of the protesters chanted and carried signs that read "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here" and "No ban, no wall, America is for us all."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

More than 2,000 people descended upon John F. Kennedy International Airport, where 12 refugees were detained.

The scene was so chaotic that the Port Authority shut down the public transportation to the airport in an attempt to restore order, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reversed the Port Authority's decision. "The people of New York will have their voices heard," Cuomo said in a statement.

I have ordered the Port Authority to reverse its decision regarding the JFK AirTrain. The people of New York will have their voices heard. pic.twitter.com/zwGOYgzQPg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 29, 2017

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance joined the protest and called for an hour-long work stoppage with no taxi pickups or drop-offs at the airport, ABC affiliate WABC reported.

During the protests, a Muslim family handed out free coffee as a sign of solidarity. People passed out slices of pizza to protesters, as well.

the crowd is growing.... #jfkairport A video posted by @sarah2rue on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:23am PST

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA

Dozens protested outside of Philadelphia International Airport after two Syrian families were detained and then placed on flights back home, ABC affiliate WPVI reported.

The crowd included Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Sen. Bob Casey, Congressman Bob Brady and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, according to WPVI.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

Hundreds of protesters converged upon Terminal 5 at O'Hare International Airport, calling for the release of 13 people who were being detained there, ABC affiliate WLS reported.

At least one passenger -- a Syrian woman -- was detained after arriving from Saudi Arabia, WLS reported. She was sent back, according to WLS.

The woman's sister told WLS that she felt "hopeless" and that there was "nothing" she could do.

DALLAS, TEXAS

A crowd at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airpott steadily grew throughout Saturday as news of passengers being detained spread, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

Nine people are currently being detained there, said Alia Salem, executive director for the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter of Council On American-Islamic Relations.

Our airport police and entire staff would like to thank all protestors for exercising your rights in a peaceful manner. pic.twitter.com/ltyg1VaQOV — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) January 29, 2017

A crowd erupted in cheers after a woman was released and reunited with her family Saturday afternoon, WFAA reported.

WASHINGTON, D.C. AREA

About 500 people gathered at Dulles International Airport in Dullesm Virginia, some of whom carried signs read, "No hate. No fear. Refugees are welcomed here."

Protesters also chanted, "The world is watching" and "Let them see their lawyers."

Crowd is growing at @Dulles_Airport. Heard from a civil rights attorney that several green card holders are being detained and questioned pic.twitter.com/K6DNR6Ce5w — Cheryl Conner (@ABC7Cheryl) January 28, 2017

Immigration lawyers told ABC News that they believe about 20 people were being detained there.

Virgnia Gov. Terry McAuliffe spoke at the airport, where he expressed his disappointment in Trump's order, ABC affiliate WJLA reported.

"I'm deeply disappointed by @POTUS actions to close our country to Muslim travelers & people seeking refuge from persecution" #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/bTiYtxWra1 — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) January 28, 2017

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY

More than 120 people clutched signs at Newark Liberty International Airport to denounce Trump's immigration order. The protesters joined lawyers who had rushed to the airport to defend the rights of refugees and immigrants who were in danger of being detained or denied entry, NorthJersey.com reported.

It is unclear if any passengers were detained at the airport.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA

About 300 people protested the ban at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday night, entering the airport's Tom Bradley International Terminal after holding a candlelight vigil.

DENVER, COLORADO

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Denver International Airport, ABC affiliate KMGH reported.

Protesters at the airport sang, "Refugees are welcome here." Organizers asked participants to come wearing red, white or blue.

Some demonstrators also held up signs declaring their religious identity and the phrase, "I come in peace." They also handed out signs with the First Amendment.

It is not clear if anyone was detained in Denver.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA

Eleven people had been cleared and released from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, mayor Kasim Reed tweeted.

While it is unclear if any protests were held at the airport, a protest is scheduled for Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to ThinkProgress.org.

At @ATLairport right now. All eleven individuals who were detained at Hartsfield-Jackson airport have been cleared & released. — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 29, 2017

