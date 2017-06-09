Tulsa police fatally shoot 29-year-old man armed with knives

A 29-year-old man armed with knives was killed today after three law enforcement officers fired at him as he was entering a convenience store, police said.

Police had earlier confronted Joshua Barre at his home, according to Leland Ashley, public information officer for the Tulsa Police Department. He was armed with two knives at the time he was shot.

The man's mother, Etta Jones Barre, told ABC affiliate KTUL in Tulsa that her son was probably "frightened for his life."

Etta Jones Barre says her 29 year old son had mental illness and did not deserve to die @KTULNews pic.twitter.com/Gwqlcsau4S — Kim Jackson (@KimChannel8) June 9, 2017

"He didn't have a violent bone in his body," she said, adding later that police "didn't have to kill him."

A small crowd gathered at the scene of the shooting, KTUL reported. Neighbors described the man as troubled.

Police in riot gear were on the scene as well, but the situation remained peaceful, according to KTUL.

The Tulsa Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.