Travis Kalanick, the embattled CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber, resigned on Tuesday, a company spokesperson told ABC News.

The resignation comes amid a decision by company shareholders who pushed for his exit.

"I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight," Mr. Kalanick said in a statement.