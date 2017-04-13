United Airlines passenger stung by apparent scorpion on flight to Canada last week

Apr 13, 2017, 3:15 PM ET
PHOTO: A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, Feb. 7, 2015.Louis Nastro/File Photo/REUTERS
A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, Feb. 7, 2015.

A passenger flying on United Airlines was stung by what appeared to be a scorpion last week, according to the airline.

The passenger was stung on a flight from Houston to Calgary, United said in a statement to ABC News. After the passenger was stung, the flight crew immediately consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground, who provided guidance and informed them that the sting was not life threatening.

Doctor removed from United Airlines flight files to preserve possible evidence

United CEO feels 'shame,' passengers will be compensated

Doctor dragged off United flight needs reconstructive surgery, probably will sue, lawyer says

Medical personnel met the aircraft after once it arrived in Calgary, United said, adding that it is "reaching out to the customer to apologize and discuss the matter."

United has been at the center of controversy after cellphone video emerged showing a bloodied passenger being dragged off an aircraft on Sunday. The passenger's attorney said Thursday that he will need reconstructive surgery and will probably sue the airline.