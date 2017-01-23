United Airlines Resumes Flights After IT Issue

United Airlines flights are back on schedule after an IT issue caused planes to be grounded for nearly three hours on Sunday.

United spokesperson Maddie King said in a statement that the issue had been resolved and flights had resumed by 8 p.m. CT Sunday evening.

All United flights bound for the mainland U.S. on Sunday were held due to an "IT issue," according to officials. More than 200 flights were affected.

A computer issue affected pilots' ability to receive information prior to departure, such as weight and balance information, the airline said.

The airline apologized for the inconvenience and offered system-wide waivers for users who wanted to change their flight.

United suffered a similar outage in October of 2016, but that one was system-wide, affecting flights around the world. At the time, the airline said it had "experienced an issue with the weight reporting system" followed by an outage in its reservation systems.

Many major airlines are dealing with outdated computer systems, patched together after mergers with other airlines.