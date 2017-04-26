United investigating report that giant rabbit died on transatlantic flight

United Airlines is looking into a report that a giant rabbit died on a flight en route to Chicago from London, according to The Associated Press.

The rabbit's breeder, Annette Edwards, told the AP that the 3-foot-long rabbit known as Simon was just 10 months old and had been purchased by a celebrity whom she did not name.

"Simon had his vet check just before getting on the plane," she told the AP. "He was fit as a fiddle."

United said in a statement that it was "saddened" by the news, according to the AP. "The safety and wellbeing of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team," the airline said. "We have been in contact with our customer and have offered assistance. We are reviewing this matter."

The report comes as United continues to deal with fallout following a widely publicized incident involving a passenger being dragged off one of its flights.

That man, David Dao -- a 69-year-old physician from Kentucky who was involuntarily bumped to make room for United crew members en route to another job -- suffered a broken nose, injury to his sinuses, concussion, and lost two front teeth, according to his lawyer, Thomas Demetrio. Dao is getting ready to take legal action, Demetrio added.

United CEO Oscar Munoz has apologized for that incident and has vowed that the company will conduct a "thorough review" of the "truly horrific event."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.