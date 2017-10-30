2 University of South Dakota football players arrested, charged with rape

Two University of South Dakota football players have been arrested and charged over an alleged sexual assault.

The Vermillion, South Dakota, police department said that Danny Rambo Jr., 20, had been charged with second degree rape and that Dale Williamson Jr., 21, had been charged with attempted second degree rape.

“This is a very troubling accusation, and university police will assist the Vermillion investigation in any way possible,” USD President James W. Abbott said in a statement. “The university is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students."

The South Dakota football program announced the suspension of three players over the weekend, including the two charged on Monday for rape.

Rambo is identified by the team as a junior from Donalsville, Florida and Williamson is a sophomore from Texarkana, Texas.

The Vermillion police said the pair had been arrested as a result of a sexual assault investigation initiated on Oct. 25 for the alleged incident that took place on Oct. 22 in the city of Vermillion, where the university is located.

Both men turned themselves in without incident, police said, adding that the investigation is continuing.